Thursday, October 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Don Jazzy Threatens Nigerians With Vulgar Music from Johnny Drille if New Song Doesn’t Do Well

Don Jazzy has resorted to threats to ensure that his new collaboration with Johnny Drille, ‘How Are You My Friend’, does well.

The Mavin Records label boss took to Twitter to plead with Nigerians to support good music with great lyrics and production.

Don Jazzy shared that the new song has all the makings of a great song. However, if it doesn’t do well, Johnny Drille will begin singing vulgar songs, which seem to be the preference of Nigerians.

