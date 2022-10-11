Don Jazzy Thanks Friends for Showing up for Mum’s Celebration of Life

Don Jazzy hosted celebrities last weekend at the celebration of life party for his late mother and they showed up.

The Mavin Records label boss took to his Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who came through for the celebration.

Sharing a rather sombre photo of himself, Don Jazzy wrote,

“I want to use this opportunity to say a heart felt thank you to everyone that came out to join my family and I in the celebration of life of my dear mum @indianpicolo. You all showed up and made the day as colourful and peaceful as my mum would love. We appreciate you all from the bottom of our hearts. God bless you.”

