Don Jazzy Speaks on Wande Coal Exiting Mavin Records, Says it Hurt A Lot

Don Jazzy got candid in a recent interview and spoke about his career as a record label boss, his artistes, and more.

While speaking with Adesope Olajide on the Afrobeats Podcast, the music executive revealed how he met Wande Coal, signed him, and how much Hsi leaving Mavin Records hurt him.

Don Jazzy revealed be and his team had gone to do a show in Unilag when Wande and some other boys came to meet then backstage and offered to dance for them. They danced and after that mentioned that they were singers too so Don Jazzy asked them to sing.

He noted that they all sang beautifully and he proceeded to ask if they were a group. The guys replied they were all independent artistes who just knew each other’s song.

Thereafter, they all exchanged numbers with Don Jazzy promising to call and the rest they say is history.

On Wande Coal leaving, he stated that every artiste leaving the record hurts whether it was amicable or not. He compared it to parents raising their kids and after the kids are grown, they leave home to venture out on their own.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...