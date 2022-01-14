Don Jazzy Shares Message for Skit Makers in 2022

Don Jazzy is known as one of the foremost celebrities who support upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry but has a new year message for some of them

The Mavin Records boss who gets a lot of requests from skit makers to help repost their work, wants to do this a bit differently going forward.

Don Jazzy stated that it’s too much of a hassle to send him a DM to repost skits as he has to follow the link, download and then repost. He suggested an easier method to achieve the same result.

He asked that skit makers add him as a collaborator when posting their stuff so that it appears on his page and ity easy for everyone concerned.

