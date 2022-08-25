Don Jazzy Reveals How He Found Ayra Starr, Bayanni, and Boy Spyce; Advises Young Creatives

Don Jazzy has a heart of gold.

The famous producer has taken to his Twitter to reveal how he found his newest stars – Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, and Bayanni: on Instagram.

According to Jazzy, he reached out to them after listening to their music, which is why he is encouraging young creatives to share their works as much as possible.

“Showcase yourself on your page. I know it’s uncool to post a lot, but then again you would be an uncool artist if it’s only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up.”

See his post:

Dear upcoming artists. Pls read and share the message in black. If you haven’t listened to the BAYANNI EP sha pls listen here:- https://t.co/ftvsQ5J1rz pic.twitter.com/6WYSAZJePh — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) August 25, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...