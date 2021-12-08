Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Don Jazzy Reacts to Blogger’s Claim That He’s Gay

Don Jazzy is no stranger to hearing both true and unfounded stories about him make the rounds and has responded to the most recent one.

The Mavin Records boss and social media influencer responded to a claim by a popular Instagram blogger that he is gay.

Don Jazzy shared a screenshot of the post via his own Instagram page and stated that this particular claim makes the news all the time.

He asked folks to subscribe to his YouTube page and click on the notification bell as he will be coming out on his recently launched YouTube channel.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

