Don Jazzy Loses Mother to Cancer

Don Jazzy has asked for prayers for his dad, siblings and family members after the devastating death of his mother.

The beloved music executive and Mavin Records boss, announced the passing of the matriarch of his family to cancer via his Instagram page.

Don Jazzy shared that his beloved mum passed away on the morning of Friday, July 22.

He revealed that he is beyond devastated by the loss and sharing the news of her death has been the most difficult caption he has ever had to write.

Don Jazzy however disclosed that he is consoled by the beautiful life his mother lived as she was loved by everyone who ever met her.

