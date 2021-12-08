Don Jazzy Launches YouTube Channel

Don Jazzy has launched a YouTube channel and promised surprises on the way with the new venture.

The Mavin Records label boss known for his benevolence on social media space made the announcement via his Instagram on Tuesday, December 7.

Don Jazzy announced that a special competition which will take place on his YouTube channel is in the works as he encouraged his fans to subscribe to his new venture.

“Guys, I need ya help. So, I’m now a YouTuber. I would like you to subscribe to channel to help me grow. Link in my bio. But then, I’m doing a big competition next sha,* he said.

