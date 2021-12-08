Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Don Jazzy Launches YouTube Channel

Don Jazzy has launched a YouTube channel and promised surprises on the way with the new venture.

The Mavin Records label boss known for his benevolence on social media space made the announcement via his Instagram on Tuesday, December 7.

Don Jazzy announced that a special competition which will take place on his YouTube channel is in the works as he encouraged his fans to subscribe to his new venture.

“Guys, I need ya help. So, I’m now a YouTuber. I would like you to subscribe to channel to help me grow. Link in my bio. But then, I’m doing a big competition next sha,* he said.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: