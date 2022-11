Don Jazzy is diversifying his portfolio with his latest venture into the food and restaurant business.

The music mogul and businessman who clocked 40 over the weekend, has announced the launch of Jazzy Burger.

Don Jazzy shared a promotional video featuring popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni, as he revealed the countdown of 5 more days before the business becomes fully operational.

