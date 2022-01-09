Sunday, January 9, 2022
Don Jazzy Indicates Interest in Attending Viral Sensation, Mummy G.O’s Church

Don Jazzy is looking to cure his piqued curiousity with a visit to Mummy G.O’s Church.

The Mavin Records label boss and music executive shared his desire to attend at least one service hosted by the viral sensation.

He took to Twitter to request the address of the Church, writing;

“Abeg who know where that Mummy GO church dey. I go like attend at least once,” he tweeted.

Twitter folks came through for the providing details such as the name of the church (Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God) as well as the address.

