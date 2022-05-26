Don Jazzy Hails Wizkid as ‘Overdose’ Hits Number on Apple Music Chart

Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy is giving major shout out to Wizkid and his Mavin team.

The brilliant music producer and record label executive took to Twitter to to celebrate as Mavin Record’s “Overdose” hits the no.1 spot on the Apple Music Nigeria chart.

Posting a screenshot from the chart table on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the Mavin boss noted that being in the no. 1 spot was not an easy feat.

He appreciated fans and especially hailed Wizkid for co-signing the song.

Don Jazzy tweeted, “Na Baba God dey run am. This No 1 was not easy at all. Shout out to the Mavin team. Shout out to the Mavin fans. Shout out to Big Wiz for the timely co-sign. We appreciate you all. Thanks #Mavins.”

Na Baba God Dey run am. This No 1 was not easy at all. Shout out to the Mavin team. Shout out to the Mavin fans. Shout out to Big Wiz for the timely co-sign 🦅. We appreciate y’all. Thanks ❤️ #Mavins https://t.co/b5kz9fDFI8 pic.twitter.com/hMFTRHyksE — MAVIN NOT MARVIN (@DONJAZZY) May 25, 2022

