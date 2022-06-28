Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Don Jazzy Expresses Pride in the Global Presence of Afrobeats

Don Jazzy is super proud of the Nigerian industry and of course Nigerian music.

The ace music executive and record owner expressed his joy at the global dominance of Afrobeats on the world stage.

Don Jazzy disclosed that everywhere you turn to, Afrobeats is busy; whether to your left, right, hone or abroad, the music is everywhere.

He added that this gives him reasons to smile with pride as he expressed pride in the ‘game.’

This comes off the remarkable feat by Nigerians and Nigerian music at the just concluded BET Awards. Tems won the Best International Act Category, Tems, Wizkid and Justin Bieber won Best Collaboration and Naija music was front and centre at the event with Pheelz performing at the pre-award ceremony and Fireboy DML taking the state during theaon show.

