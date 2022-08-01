Don Jazzy Apologises to Friends who Have Lost Loved Ones, Says Experience is the Best Teacher

Don Jazzy has managed to escape his grief long enough to communicate with his friends and fans on social media.

The Mavin Records label boss who lost his mother about a week ago, came out of his social media hiatus to apologise to friends and colleagues who have lost a loved one in the past.

Don Jazzy noted that the apology was for folks in his circle who have lost a loved one and felt like he wasn’t there enough for them. He added that the experience of losing his mum has been a teacher in grief.

The music executive thanked everyone who has called, visited and sent messages across to him in the last few days for their support. He disclosed that funeral arrangements will be communicated when details are finalised.

