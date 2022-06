Don Jazzy has scored a new gig with Apple Music.

The Mavin Records boss shared that he will be hosting a month long radio series called Don Jazzy Radio from Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Don Jazzy shared the news via his Instagram, adding that DJ Big N will be joining him as co-host on the show. The first episode, ‘Afrobeats 101’ is already available.

