Don Jazzy Announces N5Million Giveaway for Aspiring Vloggers

Don Jazzy has announced that he will be doing a N5million giveaway for five aspiring vloggers.

The music executive known for his benevolence on social media spaces, stated that he will be empowering 5 YouTubers with the sum of N1million each.

He revealed that winners would come from 3 different categories; male, female and couple. There will be 2 male winners, 2 female winners and one couple winner at the end of the competition.

Recall that Don Jazzy launched his YouTube channel a few days ago and announced that he will be bringing many goodies and surprises to the page. It looks like it’s off to a great start already.

