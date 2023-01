Good news for all fans and lovers of Don Jazzy as he has announced that he has found love.

The Mavin’s Record label boss and business mogul, shared the good news via his Instagram on Friday, January 13.

In a post he put up, Don Jazzy revealed he found love the previous night, hence he has unsubscribed from the promiscuity gang. He wrote,

“I fell in love last night, I don uninstall the asewo wey been Dey my eyes. Somebody shoot hallelujah.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...