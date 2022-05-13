Don Jazzy and His Ex-wife Michelle Reunite in Lagos

Don Jazzy has reunited with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, years after their marriage crashed.

The music producer and record label boss linked up with his ex who is on a visit to Nigeria.

Don Jazzy shared several videos of the duo together via his Instagram stories on Thursday, May 12, letting fans know they had reconnected.

Recall that back in 2021, the Mavin Records boss made the shocking revelation that he was once married while appearing as a guest on Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Black Box Interview.

He noted that he was quite young and the marriage crashed with his ex-wife moving on to marry remarry.

The US-based Jackson is currently vacationing in Lagos and we’re sure that Jazzy will be an excellent tour guide for his wife turned friend.

