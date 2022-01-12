Don Jazzy Advises Men How to Woo Women in 2022

Don Jazzy has come out with a salient advice for men looking to court women in this new year.

The music producer and record label boss revealed how men should woo women going forward as things are not the way they used to be.

Don Jazzy noted that men can’t grab a women’s attention with money any more as these females are way richer than the men and cannot be impressed by it.

He went further to state that a man has to come correct, introduce himself like a sensible human and then hope for the best or better still come as a subservient individual and offer life-long underwear laundry services to the woman.

“How are you doing your highness? May I speak freely? You are beautiful and I will like to wash your pant,” he suggested as an opening line to woo a woman.

