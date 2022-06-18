Saturday, June 18, 2022
Doja Cat Tries to Rap Nicki Minaj Verse After Undergoing Throat Surgery

Doja Cat is still in recovery but that doesn’t stop her from being playful.

The rap star took to her Twitter to post a series of photos Thursday following her second throat surgery in less than a month. The photos show her in full hospital gear, with intravenous liquids connected to her body.

In a second post, a video, she told her fans that she had surgery for her tonsils, then she attempted to rap a Nicki Minaj’s verse – the queen’s lines in Trey Songz’ 2010 hit “Bottoms Up.”

See her photos and watch the moment:

