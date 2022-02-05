Saturday, February 5, 2022
ADANNE

Doja Cat Sets Records Straight After SNOT Claimed He ‘F*cked’ Her

Rapper SNOT caused quite a stir after he released the official video “Doja,” featuring ASAP Rocky, in which he claims to have slept with Doja Cat.

“I-I-I told ’em pipe down, I don’t need no little bitch,” SNOT raps in the chorus. “I fucked that bitch named Doja Cat, pull up in a Scat Pack.”

Doja heard and immediately took to Twitter to call him out. “You fucked who?” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Seeing the drama he caused, SNO quickly retracted his verse, claiming that people only misconstrued his words.

Y’all got it misconstrued. I said “I’ll fuck that bitch named Doja Cat,” he wrote.

See his post:

