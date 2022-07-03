Doja Cat Sends Strict Warning Letter to Fans

Doja Cat has written a strict note on her Twitter in which she wanred fans from addressing her in a patronizing manner.

The rapper has never been one to share her thoughts on social media, and while she entetains fans on her page, she hates it when people write her condescedning notes.

“if you say shit like “doja baby what is this?“ in my comment section i automatically fucking loath you,” said the rapper yesterday, adding, “do not return. if i could recognize all of you in person i would refuse to speak to you that’s how not sick i think it is.”

And when a fan trolled her with that loathsome line, she kicked them off her timeline.

See the exchange:

