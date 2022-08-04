Doja Cat Says Twitter Barred Her From Replying Fans After Telling them to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’

Doja Cat has called out Twitter for taking away her ability to “reply to anything.”

The rapper took to her Twitter on Tuesday night to share her experience after she expressed her frustration with trolls. Apparently, she got into a fight with fans who accused her of being cynical and ungrateful.

“Can you please grow up lmao,” one fan replied. “All you do is come online and rant about stuff. It’s never anything positive or being grateful. Just constant negativity, it’s so embarrassing and sad tbh.”

Ahd the rapper clapped back by calling the user a “nerd” and flatly telling them to “shut the fuck up.”

shut the fuck up nerd nobody gives a fuck — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

The fan replied, saying she “loved” Doja and asked the rapper to stop fighting with fans who dared to criticize her. “Doja…. Girl… we love u lmao.. u don’t gotta come at us,” the fan wrote.

shut the fuck up bitch you don’t know my life — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

And Doja replied, “Ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop.”

ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

When more people came for her, Doja replied: “Suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch.”

suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

It wasn’t long before she shared a screenshot, saying that Twitter has blocked her from responding to people.

twitter isn’t letting me reply to anything now pic.twitter.com/P5U1ZGM1Cv — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...