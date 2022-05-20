Doja Cat Reveals She Had Surgery Following BBMA Vaping Spree

Doja Cat just had surgery done on her tonsils after the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

The singer shared with her over 5 million Twitter followers that she had to go under the wife because there was abscess in her left tonsil.

Doja Cat who isn’t quite sure if this will affect her music as she noted that her throat is “f*cked up” right now also touched on her nicotine addiction.

She shared that she was initially placed in antibiotics but during the BBMAs she forgot that she was on medication and went in to drink wine and vape excessively which led to a ‘nasty groeth’ which had to be surgically removed.

dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

and then all the pus and the goop and the guck was oozing and there was poop in there and the poop was shitting out of my big inflamed throat pimple and it was squirting and there was poop POOP N SQUIRTING BLOOD AND CUM AND PISS https://t.co/fQlF1CfOAa — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

also what makes yall think i cant go buy a 50 pack right now? Its not about throwing them away its about not needing them. Right now I NEED THEM. I don't WANT them rn because im in pain. But my brain is addicted to it. https://t.co/0hRQTiIxRq — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

so foh with that "THROW IT AWAY THEN QUEEN" shit. that doesn't help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody whos actually struggling w nicotine addiction. ive tried all that throw it away shit before. doesn't work. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

