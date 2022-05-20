Friday, May 20, 2022
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Surgery Following BBMA Vaping Spree

Doja Cat just had surgery done on her tonsils after the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

The singer shared with her over 5 million Twitter followers that she had to go under the wife because there was abscess in her left tonsil.

Doja Cat who isn’t quite sure if this will affect her music as she noted that her throat is “f*cked up” right now also touched on her nicotine addiction.

She shared that she was initially placed in antibiotics but during the BBMAs she forgot that she was on medication and went in to drink wine and vape excessively which led to a ‘nasty groeth’ which had to be surgically removed.

