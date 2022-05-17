Doja Cat Explains Why She ‘Swerved’ Jack Harlow During an Instagram Live Session in 2020

Doja Cat has finally explained why she swerved Jack Harlow during a 2020 Instagram Live.

According to the rapper, it was “nothing intentional.”

Their interaction happened when Harlow invited Doja to an IG Live he was broadcasting via his account. Harlow explained told her that fans thought the two were dating, and he launched into talking to her about the height difference between him and her boyfriend who looked like him.

And Doja abruptly left the conversation.

Now, Doja has explained what happened:

“My wig was peeling off and I noticed that and I was like, ‘Oh, gotta go, bye,’” she explained. “Not that I care about that thing usually.”

Also, Jack talked about this on the BBMAs carpet, saying that he always has a “new crush.”

“I’ve become cool with Doja. That was early in our friendship, now we know each other pretty well. So I ain’t gonna do nothing too silly,” he said. “I think I’m playing it cool today.”

