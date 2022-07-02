Doja Cat Earns 22 New RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications!

Congratulations to Doja Cat!

The rapper has racked up several new certifications, her expanding trophy case. Per Complex, she earned herself 22 new RIAA certifications on Friday.Her last two albums, 2021’s Planet Her and 2019’s Hot Pink, were certified platinum and her 2018 debut Amala was certified gold.

And that’s not all; she earned an additional 19 new certifications for her catalog of hit singles, which include “Say So”, which is now five-times platinum, while her 2021 SZA-featuring single “Kiss Me More” has gone four-times platinum.

Other certifications are for the five tracks off her 2021 LP Planet Her: “Need To Know” (3x platinum), “You Right” (2x), “Woman” (2x), “Ain’t Shit” (platinum), and “Get Into It (Yuh)” (platinum). Another five songs from Hot Pink were certified platinum: “Juicy” (3x), “Like That” (2x), “Streets” (2x), “Rules” (platinum), and “Cyber Sex” (platinum). Meanwhile, a pair of singles from Doja’s 2018 debut also earned platinum plaques: “Tia Tamera” and “Candy.”

She earned an additional six gold certifications this week, for “I Don’t Do Drugs,” “Freak,” “Amala,” “Bottom Bitch,” “So High,” and “Mooo!”

Congrats to her!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...