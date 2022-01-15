Doja Cat Drags Man Who Told Her Grow Up

Doja Cat had some words for blogger Charles Hamilton who got himself in a back and forth with her.

It all started when he offered Doja some unwarranted advice in a since-deleted tweet. “Doja, you gotta chill,” Hamilton wrote. “The whole world is watching and, yes, judging you. Time to grow up. I know. Sucks. But… yeah.”

In a second tweet, Hamilton referenced the comment Doja made about wanting to work with producer 9th Wonder, saying: “Also, @dojacat is talking about being on 9th beats,. Meaning, she wants to be taken serious (as a spitter). I’m just saying she should take herself more serious. She, like I said, is already rockin’ the world.”

And Doja Cat caught wind of his words.

She revealed she was initially under the impression that Charles Hamilton was actually the Grammy-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton.

“Bro i thought you were Anthony Hamilton i was about to tell my whole family I was so excited,” she tweeted before trolling Charles Hamilton’s breakout hit “Brooklyn Girls”.

“U that one dude that was like “YABADABADABA BROOKLYN GIRLS,” she wrote. “Bro I feel so fuckin dumb. Imagine if he was Anthony Hamilton tho?”

Ouch.

See the exchange:

They deleted it but I got a screen cap 😈 pic.twitter.com/rTc39rnrgU — Sleepy (@sleepy_princ3ss) January 14, 2022

Bro i thought you were Anthony Hamilton i was about to tell my whole family I was so excited. https://t.co/ffNgprXGmd — mehoy menoyme (@DojaCat) January 14, 2022

u that one dude that was like “YABADABADABA BROOKLYN GIRLS” https://t.co/fiRl9aayMC — mehoy menoyme (@DojaCat) January 14, 2022

BRO I FEEL SO FUCKIN DUMB. IMAGINE HE WAS ANTHONY HAMILTON THOUGH?!?!? — mehoy menoyme (@DojaCat) January 14, 2022

