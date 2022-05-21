Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Doja Cat Cancels Summer Tour Due to Tonsil Surgery

Doja Cat has pulled out her tour with The Weeknd because of a health issue: she is set to undergo tonsil surgery.

“Hi guys,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram Story. “I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That menas I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Billboard adds that she was “scheduled to perform tomorrow (May 21) at the Hangout Festival in Alabama, and the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival next month.”

Fans are heartbroken because of the news, but they are wishing her well.

See her post:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: