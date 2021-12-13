Doja Cat Cancels Jingle Ball Tour After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat has canceled her appearance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour because of the pandemic.

According to the rapper, she tested positive for COVID-19, and for this reason, can no longer continue performing at the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the [tour],” Doja wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there.”

See her post:

