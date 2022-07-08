Friday, July 8, 2022
Doja Cat Asks to Be Set Up With “Stranger Things” Star, Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat reportedly DM’d Noah Schnapp, whoc plays Will Byers in “Stranger Things,” asking to be set. up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

Schnapp revealed this in a video he uploaded to his TikTok which shows someone comparing themselves to Doja.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. Does he have a gf?” she wrote in a DM to Schnapp, to which he replied, “LMAOO slide into his dms.”

When she couldn’t find him on social media, she wrote back: “IDK his IG or Twitter. He doesn’t have a dm to slide in.” And Schnapp shared Quinn’s IG page in his follow-up. “Right here ma’am,” he wrote.

We don’t know if Doja slid into the DM.

See the post:

This comes more than one month after Doja declared that Quinn is so fine:

