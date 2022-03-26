Doja Cat Announces She’s Quitting Music Following Criticism By Fans

Doja Cat has announced her readiness to quit the music business and drop her mic after getting called out by fans in Paraguay.

The rapper who has changed her Twitter name to “I quit,” posted a set of now-deleted tweets on March 24.

In tweets, the Californian rapper said that she was throwing in the towel on rapping. She was due to perform at Asuncionico 2022 – Music Festival Wizard in the South American country, but was unable to do so due to a major storm that caused flooding and major damage. However, it appears that how she handled the situation is what fans are griping over. Not the fact that the storm thwarted her show.

“This shit ain’t for me,” Doja apparently tweeted. “It’s gone and I don’t give a fuck anymore I fuckin quit I can’t wait to fuckin disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

Several fans from Asuncion, Paraguay, where the festival was supposed to take place, have gone on Twitter to offer their version of what transpired.

Doja Cat apparently arrived on March 22 to perform at one of the country’s largest festivals. Machine Gun Kelly and rock band the Foo Fighters appear to have been in town for the festival as well. She was said to have ignored the fans who waited to welcome her outside her hotel and even allegedly said no one should look her in the eyes.

Some fans also alleged that she made fun of the poverty in the country and told her to quit playing the victim.

A Twitter user noted that many folks were not even mad at her being dismissive of the fans on her arrival but having the guts to be mad when they were not present at the time she was leaving the hotel when she had initially ignored them.

