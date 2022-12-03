Dogara, other APC Members adopt  Atiku for president

A group of mainly All Progressives Congress (APC) members of northern extraction led by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mister Yakubu Dogara, has adopted the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 general election.

The group named Northern Leaders’ Consultative Forum made up of Christians and Muslims adopted the PDP candidate after the report of its technical committee was presented to its members at a public forum in Abuja.

The report was signed by the Chairman of the Northern Leaders Technical Criteria Committee, Hon. Mohammed Kumaila and Secretary, Nunghe Kele,(SAN), was presented by the former deputy governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba.

“After a careful evaluation of all the issues highlighted above, we hereby recommend the adoption of the PDP, to all lovers of democracy in Nigeria, for the 2023 presidential election,” part of the report read.

“However, this should be subject to getting the necessary assurance from the party to run an all-inclusive government, details of which shall be discussed with the leadership of the party in the nearest future.”

