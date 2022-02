Tacha Akide is not one to hold back on bragging rights when an idol engages her on social media.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate took her bragging to the streets on Instagram after Nicki Minaj liked one of her engagements on the platform.

Tacha shared a screenshot of the notification where it said the American rapper liked her comment and went on to ask,

“Does Nicki Minaj know you?”

