It looks like Burna Boy is deep in thoughts and wondering the purpose of everything as the year winds down.

The singer and Grammy award winning artiste who has had a phenomenal 2022 in terms of career strides, took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 14, to pose a pensive question.

Burna Boy reasoned the possibility of everyone on planet earth “just living in some type of video game or computer simulation.”

He went on to ask the salient question; ” Does anything really matter?”

