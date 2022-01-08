Does Anyone Like Me Chubby? Tiwa Savage Asks as She Considers Losing Weight

Tiwa Savage is sporting a fuller and curvier frame than what we’re normally used to seeing on her and wants to know if folks love it.

The singer and mother of one revealed that she was planning to head back to the gym and get into shape but wasn’t sure if it was a necessary move.

It looked like a lot of her fans prefer her curvier frame as Tiwa Save went on to warn them that a ‘fupa’ naturally comes with her chubbier self so they should get used to seeing a little protruding stomach alongside the thicker thighs and butts.

