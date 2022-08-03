Document shows Buhari approved N1.4bn to buy vehicles for Niger Republic

Popular investigative Journalist, David Hundeyin has revealed a memo showing that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the 1.4 Billion Naira for the purchase of Vehicles for a foreign Country, Niger Republic.

According to documents unearthed by Hundeyin, President Buhari approved the exact sum of N1.45bn to a certain Kaura Motors for the supply of 10 Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles to neighbouring Niger.

No reason was adduced for the purchase of vehicles for a foreign country, even as the revelation has triggered heated debate on Twitter over the unraveling of the country under the present administration.

See Hundeyin’s tweet on the subject below.

I'm going to put this on Twitter because @WestAfricaWeek is a long-read platform that doesn't do breaking news, and this needs to be out there. I've got hold of a budget office document showing @MBuhari approving N1.4 billion to buy vehicles for the government of Niger Republic. pic.twitter.com/GDVx50cOJ0 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 2, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...