Document shows Buhari approved N1.4bn to buy vehicles for Niger Republic

Popular investigative Journalist, David Hundeyin has revealed a memo showing that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the 1.4 Billion Naira for the purchase of Vehicles for a foreign Country, Niger Republic.

According to documents unearthed by Hundeyin, President Buhari approved the exact sum of N1.45bn to a certain Kaura Motors for the supply of 10 Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles to neighbouring Niger.

No reason was adduced for the purchase of vehicles for a foreign country, even as the revelation has triggered heated debate on Twitter over the unraveling of the country under the present administration.

See Hundeyin’s tweet on the subject below.

