Doctors, dentists in Benue to begin strike Tuesday

Doctors and dentists under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) have threatened an indefinite strike in Benue State.

In a letter addressed to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, the group listed six issues its members have complained about that remain unattended to by the state government.

It, therefore, directed its members in Benue to commence a total and indefinite industrial action by the end of Monday should the government fail to meet their demands.

This directive was contained in the letter jointly signed by NAGGMDP Chairman in Benue, Dr. Dooga Solomon, as well as the state chapter’s vice chairman and secretary, Dr. John Idikwu and Dr. Agbaji Abraham.

According to them, the union is taking the decision to go on strike following the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum and an extension by two weeks.

Some of the demands by the health workers include the revitalisation of the secondary level of the healthcare delivery system in Benue, payment of members’ seven months salaries in arrears, and the payment of their COVID-19 inducement allowances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...