Doctor Says Amber Heard Showed Signs of Personality Disorders

A clinical and forensic psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, who evaluated Amber Heard, has said that the actress has personality disorders.

According to Dr. Shannon Curry, the actress showed signs of borderline and histrionic personality disorders, but not post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as Heard had claimed.

This testimony happened during day nine of Depp’s defamation trial against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.

Per People, Dr. Curry told the court that she was asked to “provide a psychological evaluation of Ms. Heard” back in October 2021, but was never asked to do so for Depp. She reviewed “all the case documents” as part of her evaluation of the Aquaman actress, as well as Heard’s medical records (including for “mental-health treatment”), audio and video recordings, photos and “multiple witness statements.”

She added that she met with Heard “on two separate dates,” Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 2021, for about 12 hours total face time. “The results of Ms. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” Dr. Curry said.

She also said that she saw no evidence of PTSD in her evaluation of Heard but noted, “Just because somebody doesn’t have PTSD doesn’t mean that they weren’t harmed psychologically by whatever is being alleged — in this case, Ms. Heard is alleging that she was psychologically harmed and that she suffered PTSD because of abuse that she alleges occurred by Mr. Depp.”

Dr. Curry added that “there was information that supported” her conclusions in her evaluation of Heard “from multiple sources,” including a test the psychologist conducted herself and “evidence of those diagnoses in her records and in her self-report.”

Asked by Heard’s attorney why she didn’t she was “interviewed by Mr. Depp to decide whether you’re going to testify adversely against Amber Heard?” she responded, “I was interviewed by the legal team.”

She further clarified that it wasn’t her job to evaluate Johnny Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. She never mentioned Depp’s name, but it was implied especially since she already called him out.

