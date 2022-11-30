Doctor Olayele remanded over rape of minor

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, remanded the Founder of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Lagos, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, over alleged defilement of his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

The court remanded the 57-year-old medical doctor after he took his plea on a two-count charge bordering on the defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him and was granted bail of N50m with two sureties in like sum.

Olalete’s trouble began after veteran actress Kate Henshaw called him out for allegedly molesting his wife’s niece for over two years.

The Lagos State Government promptly stepped into the case to ensure justice is served.

Before his arraignment, Dr. Olaleye last issued a statement saying that the allegations against him are false, malicious and look like a set-up.

The statement read: “My name and organization are in the news and on social media for all the wrong reasons.

“I think I may have underestimated the situation and thought it was a domestic issue which my wife and those encouraging her to destroy our home have weaponized”.

Olaleye added that his person, work, corporate, individual partnerships and friendships are threatened by the baseless and false allegations.

He also noted that the situation has been on since November 2021 and that he has been fighting to save his marriage, which has seen numerous crises over the past 11 years.

“I have now decided to fight against the false and malicious allegations and of course what now looks like set-up/blackmail,” he said.

