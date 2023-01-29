Search
Emmanuel Offor
Djokovic wins Australian Open, levels Nadal’s slam record

Sports

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam men’s title by seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Serbia’s Djokovic started strongly and dug deep in the second set on his way to a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) victory.

The 35-year-old, who draws level with Rafael Nadal in major wins, will return to the world number one ranking.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, 24, continues his wait for a first Grand Slam triumph.

“I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,” said Djokovic.

“I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It’s a long journey. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks.

“I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances.”

