Djokovic to face Kyrgios in blockbuster Wimbledon final

Record-breaking Novak Djokovic hit top form after a slow start against Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Friday, reaching an eighth Wimbledon final, where he will face Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian top seed was uncharacteristically off-colour in the first set but roared back to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, playing near-flawless tennis.

It will be a record 32nd Grand Slam final in the men’s game for the six-time Wimbledon champion — taking him one clear of Roger Federer and two ahead of Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic already knows he will be facing Kyrgios after Nadal pulled out Thursday ahead of his semi-final against the Australian, with an abdominal injury.

The Serb, who has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios, promised “fireworks” as he targets a 21st Grand Slam singles title on Sunday — which would take him one clear of Federer and one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time

“The job is not finished,” said the 35-year-old. “One thing is for sure — there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both.”

“He’s playing so freely,” he added. “He has one of the biggest serves in the game. We haven’t played for some time.

“I’ve never won a set off him. Hopefully it can be different this time. It’s another final for me at Wimbledon so hopefully the experience can work in my favour.”

Meanwhile on Saturday, world number two Ons Jabeur will attempt to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam in the modern era when she takes on Russian-born Elena Rybakina, who is representing Kazakhstan.

