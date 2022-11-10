DJ Spinall to perform at MTV EMAs

In another big hit for Afrobeats, MTV announced multiple Award-winning DJ, Producer and Songwriter SPINALL will be performing at the MTV EMA AWARDS Show hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, on the 13th of November.

You can catch all the excitement on MTV (DStv Channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72) at 21:00 WAT.

The “MTV EMAs” 2022 will feature performances by SPINALL, Nasty C, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, and Äyanna.

The “MTV EMAs” 2022 will be broadcast live from the PSD Bank Dome in Germany on MTV in more than 170 countries in select territories across the US, Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany on 13th of November 2022.

