DJ Spinall has collaborated with music heavyweights like DJ Snake, Summer Walker and Ayanna to release the hot single, ‘Power’.

The disc jockey shared a snippet of the new music via his Instagram story as he noted that he has been working during his time in the United States.

The collaboration track which dropped on Friday, September 9, is set to be featured in the upcoming short film, ‘The Flipper’s Skate Heist’.

