Thursday, September 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

DJ Shares Desire to Go Back to School

DJ Cuppy has revealed that she’s thinking of going back to school.

The disc jockey and artiste who just recently completed her graduate studies at Oxford University, has shared that she wants to earn a degree in architecture.

Taking to her Twitter on Wednesday night, Cuppy who holds a BSc and two masters degree already wrote,

“Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: