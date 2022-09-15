DJ Shares Desire to Go Back to School

DJ Cuppy has revealed that she’s thinking of going back to school.

The disc jockey and artiste who just recently completed her graduate studies at Oxford University, has shared that she wants to earn a degree in architecture.

Taking to her Twitter on Wednesday night, Cuppy who holds a BSc and two masters degree already wrote,

“Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture.”

Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture 💭😅 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) September 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...