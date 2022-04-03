DJ Obi Shreds Banky W Following Declaration to Contest in Coming Elections, Says We Need Solid Men in Politics

DJ Obi is obviously not a fan of Banky W . In fact, his dislike for the singer seems very personal.

The disc jockey made sure not to mince words as he shared the father of one to pieces following the latter’s announcement to contest the Eti-Osa Lagos house of representatives seat in the coming elections.

DJ Obi noted that politics is not a popularity contest as solid men are needed to drive the change that Nigerians seeks as he pointed that Banky W seems to be everywhere; singer, minister, actor and everything in between.

DJ Obi went on to call Banky W disgusting and insisted that he will be part of his call out at any given time. He added that he was starting it but others are sure to follow and with receipts.

