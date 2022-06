DJ Neptune has spoken up after he was met with utmost shock on arriving Nigeria from overseas.

The disc jockey christened Imohiosen Patrick, took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday, June 6, to decry the absence of Immigration Officials at the airport.

Neptune posted a video on Instagram saying, “Just arrived into the country ‘Nigeria’ 4:15 a.m. and there is no Nigerian Immigration officer on duty to stamp our passports. Safe to say there is serious trouble in the land from top to bottom.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...