DJ Mustard Has Filed for Divorce From Wife Chanel Thierry

DJ Mustard has filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage with Chanel Thierry.

Per Complex, the artist filed for divorce from Thierry on Monday in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. And court documents obtained by the outlet mentioned that the couple had previously signed a prenup.

They had been together since they were 19, got engaged in 2018, and got married in October 2020.

They share three children together: Kiylan, 10, Kauner, 7, and Kody, 2.

