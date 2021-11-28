DJ Michelle Addresses 24- Hour Underwater Ordeal

DJ Michelle who made headlines weeks ago for drowning at a beach and then resurfacing about 24 hours later has broken her silence on the incident.

The disc jockey who was said to have survived underwater for a while day whole not sustaining any damage; internally and externally, released a statement to address the situation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, D J Michelle started off on a light note stating that before anyone makes a wisecrack about fish and water, she already does it. She went further to apologise for the misinformation and miscommunication that trailed her disappearance and reappearance and requested folks disregard anything not from her.

Michelle also expressed her gratitude to the man who save her life, stating that she was at the beach when she was carried away by waves as that was the last thing she remembered of the ordeal before coming back to consciousness.





