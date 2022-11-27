DJ Khaled Thanks Drake for Luxurious Toilet Bowls Gift

DJ Khaled is very grateful to Drake for coming through with four luxurious toilet bowls for his home.

The music producer and artiste took to his Instagram to show off the gift from his colleague as he listed some of the impressive features.

DJ Khaled noted that the toilet bowls have UV light, night light, water that comes is to clean your extremities, a self cleaning mechanism and so much more.

He thanked Drake for the gift and added that the latter shouldn’t forget something else they talked about that he also promised to deliver on.

