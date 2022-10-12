DJ Khaled Hangs with Burna Boy at His Home, Reveals They’re Working on Music

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled might be the new celebrity besties we didn’t know we needed.

The self-acclaimed African giant was invited over to the disc jockey disc jockey’s home in the faraway USA, where they enjoyed a hearty meal of lobster and good camaraderie.

Sharing several photos of their time, DJ Khaled posted these via his Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, October 12.

He also added several photos of the duo in the studio and admitted that ideas were flowing Burna Boy was spitting fire behind the booth.

