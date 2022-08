DJ Cuppy has got her friend’s back through the highs and the lows and wants the rest of the world to get with the programme.

The disc jockey who is close friends with heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua declared her love and support for his despite his devastating loss on Saturday.

Cuppy took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and Joshua, reiterating that he is her champion. She also had a message for the haters who have been trolling the Ogun State native since his loss.

